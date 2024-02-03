CALGARY
    Stolen San Diego Gulls championship ring discovered by Medicine Hat police during arrest

    Medicine Hat police are searching for the owner of this San Diego Gulls championship ring. Medicine Hat police are searching for the owner of this San Diego Gulls championship ring.
    Medicine Hat police recovered some stolen items early Saturday man including one championship ring they hope to get back to its rightful owner.

    At 6:23 a.m. Saturday, police received a report of a suspicious person trespassing through yards at Iris Court SE.

    Responding officers located the suspect, who had a number of outstanding warrants.

    A search of the suspect led to the recovery of a number of stolen items, including a men’s yellow gold ring with “Taylor Cup Championship Ring” bearing a San Diego Gulls logo.

    The Gulls were a professional hockey team in the West Coast Hockey League and later in the East Coast Hockey League.

    Police are asking for public help to identify the owner of the ring.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Constables Brooklyn MacKenzie or Scott Switzer at 403-529-8491.

    The Gulls won three Taylor Cups in row between 1996 and 1998, then again in 2001 and 2003.

    A few Alberta-born former Gulls include former enforcer Chad Wagner (Calgary), winger Jarret Zukiwsky (Pincher Creek) and goaltender Trevor Koenig (Edmonton).

