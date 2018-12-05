A 39-year-old man from Red Deer faces more than 50 charges following Tuesday morning’s RCMP response to a motel in Innisfail.

According to RCMP, officers responded to the Super 8 motel shortly before noon following a complaint regarding a highly intoxicated man on the premises.

The suspect was located and officers determined the man was under conditions that restricted him from being in a licensed establishment. The man was arrested and a key fob was found in his possession. RCMP officials say the fob led them to a stolen vehicle in parking lot and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of weapons and drugs.

As a result of the investigation, Kent Leigh Nichol of Red Deer County was arrested. The 39-year-old faces numerous charges including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (five counts)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (seven counts)

Possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition (21 counts)

Possession of stolen property over $5,000

Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (six counts)

Possession of break-in tools

Breaching probation (eight counts)

Possession of ID documents (four counts)

Nichol remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, December 11.