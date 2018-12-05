CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Stolen vehicle, weapons recovered during investigation into allegedly intoxicated bar patron in Innisfail
Items seized by Innisfail RCMP members during Tuesday morning's investigation that began with reports of an intoxicated male in a local bar (RCMP)
Published Wednesday, December 5, 2018 2:46PM MST
A 39-year-old man from Red Deer faces more than 50 charges following Tuesday morning’s RCMP response to a motel in Innisfail.
According to RCMP, officers responded to the Super 8 motel shortly before noon following a complaint regarding a highly intoxicated man on the premises.
The suspect was located and officers determined the man was under conditions that restricted him from being in a licensed establishment. The man was arrested and a key fob was found in his possession. RCMP officials say the fob led them to a stolen vehicle in parking lot and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of weapons and drugs.
As a result of the investigation, Kent Leigh Nichol of Red Deer County was arrested. The 39-year-old faces numerous charges including:
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (five counts)
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm (four counts)
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public (seven counts)
- Possession of a firearm/ammunition contrary to prohibition (21 counts)
- Possession of stolen property over $5,000
- Possession of stolen property under $5,000 (six counts)
- Possession of break-in tools
- Breaching probation (eight counts)
- Possession of ID documents (four counts)
Nichol remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Tuesday, December 11.