Stop order against Streets Alive Mission revoked

LETHBRIDGE -

A stop order issued to Streets Alive Mission has been revoked after the City of Lethbridge's subdivision and development appeal board found alleged contravening activities fall within the religious assembly zoning.

"The feeling around here is one of relief and excitement," said Ken Kissick, Streets Alive co-founder.

The stop order, dated Oct. 13, 2023, was given to the non-profit after the city completed 11 inspections and found alleged violations of the religious assembly zoning.

The city said it found activities contravening the current permit, including:

Weekly attendance of community paramedics;

Hair care services and Foot Fridays; and

Operation of the financial administrator program, PIN clothing bank, the provision of lockers for non-employees or volunteers and the allowance of property to be used as a mailing address for non-employees or volunteers.

Hundreds of people filled city hall's council chambers and foyer in support of Streets Alive on Dec. 21, 2023, while Kissick went before the appeal board.

"The appeal was a place we didn't want to be," Kissick said.

"But unfortunately, our whole philosophy and methodology was being challenged and we needed to stand up and take a position."

In the board's decision, it stated it believes the activities do fall under the zoning and revoked the order.

"The development permit approved by the development officer on May 2, 2000, for the purpose of religious assembly is considered by the board sufficient for the activities identified in the stop order without obtaining additional development permits," the appeal board's decision read.

"The board is satisfied that these activities fall within the commonly understood meaning of philanthropic and social activities."

Kissick says Streets Alive will still move to its new location at the beginning of 2025.

"We are moving, ultimately, over to closer to the shelter to the Eldorado RV property, but that's 12 to 15 months away," he told CTV News.

"In the meantime, we want to work with the downtown business community and we want to help them see if we can work this through till we are moved."

Kissick says around 125 people visit Streets Alive daily.

He believes once the new location is up and running, more clients will be served and more services will be offered.

"We're looking to be able to speak to the neighbours and the shelter operator about what are the things we can collaborate on and how we can better serve this population," Kissick said.

"There is no question that our move over there will certainly be able to increase the kinds of services and the ability of us to actually be able to help reduce this population."