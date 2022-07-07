Storm rattles Sneak-A-Peek as people flock to Stampede grounds

Almost as soon as the gates to the Calgary Stampede opened up for Sneak-A-Peek Thursday evening, the heavy rain and hail started falling.

While the first full-scale Stampede since the onset of the pandemic doesn't officially kick off until Friday's parade, people dusted off their boots and donned their cowboy hats to hit the grounds early.

Hundreds of people lined up outside of the north entrance of the park to be among the first to head towards the rides and food on the midway.

A storm rolling through much of Alberta hammered the Stampede grounds, sending people running for shelter.

Before the storm hit, Stampede-goers from all over the world were eager to experience the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.

Ninfa Delgado and her family travelled from Mexico and will spend several days down at the grounds.

"My father, he is kind of a cowboy in Mexico, so he really wants to come and check out the shows and the Stampede," she said.

They are in Canada for the first time and plan to experience as much as they can over the 10 days of the Stampede. Besides checking out the shows and food, there's one main event they traveled for.

"The rodeo... (we want) to see the rodeo and have fun," said Juan Delgado.

The official start of the Stampede is Friday with the parade, then the gates will open for day one of the ten days of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth.