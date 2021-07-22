CALGARY -- Environment Canada says another bout of extreme weather is underway in the central and southern regions of Alberta.

The agency issued a thunderstorm warning for a number of areas Thursday afternoon, saying a storm capable of strong winds and "toonie-size hail" is near the community of Rumsey, located approximately two hours northeast of Calgary.

Officials say the storm is heading east at 40 km/h.

"Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches," Environment Canada said in its statement. "Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles."

A second storm has also been reported near the central Alberta village of Clive while a third was spotted 10 kilometres northeast of Stettler, Alta.

All three storms have the potential to produce damaging hail and strong wind gusts.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm watches have been issued for other areas, including the city of Calgary.

"Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and large hail," the agency stated. "Thunderstorms have developed to the west of Red Deer. As these storms move to the east, some of them may become severe this afternoon."

Environment Canada says Alberta residents can report severe weather events by emailing details to ABstorm@canada.ca or posting to Twitter using the hashtag #ABStorm.