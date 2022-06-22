Stormy weather possible for Calgary overnight

AFTERNOON UPDATE: The big story of today will continue to be the upper trough, and its potential range across the northern Foothills on the Environment and Climate Change Canada thunderstorm outlook.

Calgary is in the outlying zone beyond the two to four centimetres of hail and 90 km/h gust region, but we’re awful close, and certainly in line for potential storms.

Red Deer is smack-dab in the middle of this zone.

Calgary may be part of the development zone, but with this low sliding across the Rockies, there’s still very much a chance we end up in a severe weather watch setup this afternoon.

This activity will fire up just past noon along the Foothills, maximizing near the supper hour. More to come early this afternoon with the article’s afternoon update – you can check back every weekday by 3 p.m. for those.

Thunderstorm outlook from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

This is part of a larger system of rainfall, which will run through Thursday and Friday. Calgary still sits comfortably between 15 to 25 millimetres, with areas north of Calgary potentially doubling that. Some areas may exceed 70 millimetres north of Red Deer.

The weekend, meanwhile, has opened to even more sunshine, and with it, warmer conditions. It’s a full-on ridge of high pressure, bringing with it everything you’d expect from high pressure. The first official weekend of summer is a lovely one.

It speaks pretty plainly that we’ve already had a number of severe thunderstorm warnings across central Alberta:

There is surely more to come on that front – Calgary could see stormier conditions manifest closer to 4-5 p.m., though Red Deer, as evidenced by our current mapping (as of 1:45 p.m. MST), is the more likely recipient today.

Forecast-wise, rainfall totals look to settle themselves in – this bodes for closer to 20 mm by the end of Friday, at which point we clear up and stay that way straight into the following work-week.

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Evening: mainly cloudy, showers, low 9 C

Thursday

Rain, risk of thundershowers

Daytime high: 13 C

Evening: showers, low 7 C

Friday

Cloudy, scattered showers

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: clear, low 6 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 19 C

Evening: clear, low 9 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 23 C

Evening: clear, low 10 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 24 C

Evening: some cloud, low 12 C

Our pic of the day today is from Marni along the Bow River Bridge:

CTV News Calgary: Marni's photo along the Bow River Bridge.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our news at six!