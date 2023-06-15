Strathmore drama teacher blends Blackfoot culture, Peter Gabriel to create New Blood

New Blood features Indigenous and non-Indigenous actors and dancers, will be performed Thursday night at Jack Singer Hall. It was partly inspired by Peter Gabriel's 2011 album New Blood and Gabriel gifted the production the rights to use his music in the show. (Photo courtesy Arts Commons/Lauren Hamm) New Blood features Indigenous and non-Indigenous actors and dancers, will be performed Thursday night at Jack Singer Hall. It was partly inspired by Peter Gabriel's 2011 album New Blood and Gabriel gifted the production the rights to use his music in the show. (Photo courtesy Arts Commons/Lauren Hamm)

