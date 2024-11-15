CALGARY
Calgary

    • Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition

    200 middle school and high school students participated in competition to build a better cardboard boat Thursday in Lethbridge. 200 middle school and high school students participated in competition to build a better cardboard boat Thursday in Lethbridge.
    Share

    Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.

    It was the 20th anniversary of the annual competition hosted by Career Transitions.

    Fifty teams of middle and high school students were each given a few sheets of cardboard, a cutting tool and some tape.

    Teams were evaluated on design, construction quality, teamwork and visual appeal.

    “This event is all about not only just using math and science knowledge that they’ve gained in school, but it’s really about employability skills, too,” said Judy Stolkingram, the executive director of Career Transitions.

    “So, it’s teamwork, it’s leadership, it’s problem-solving, communication -- the things that employers are going to need from their future workforce.”

    Along with the races, each team competed in a weight challenge to see which boats could hold the most.

    To learn more about Career Transitions, go here.

    With files from CTV's Quinn Keenan

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former soldier 'Canadian Dave' taken by the Taliban: sources

    David Lavery, a former Canadian Forces soldier who helped approximately 100 people flee Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul, has been 'picked up' by the Taliban this week, according to multiple sources who spoke to CTV National News on the condition of anonymity.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News