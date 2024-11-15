Students put math, science skills to work for cardboard boat in Lethbridge competition

Two hundred students from across southern Alberta set sail at the University of Lethbridge Thursday, in cardboard boats.

It was the 20th anniversary of the annual competition hosted by Career Transitions.

Fifty teams of middle and high school students were each given a few sheets of cardboard, a cutting tool and some tape.

Teams were evaluated on design, construction quality, teamwork and visual appeal.

“This event is all about not only just using math and science knowledge that they’ve gained in school, but it’s really about employability skills, too,” said Judy Stolkingram, the executive director of Career Transitions.

“So, it’s teamwork, it’s leadership, it’s problem-solving, communication -- the things that employers are going to need from their future workforce.”

Along with the races, each team competed in a weight challenge to see which boats could hold the most.

With files from CTV's Quinn Keenan