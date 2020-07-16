CALGARY -- Calgarians are invited to enjoy a summer block party at a local shopping complexfeaturing an art installation created by local artists, outdoor games and interactive art seating.

Deerfoot City shopping centre is the destination for the block party that launched Wednesday and shut down the complex's main boulevard in order to display a 60-metre long road mural created by five local artists.

YYC Block Party will provide a vibrant, accessible, and safe community space where everyone can engage with public art and with one another while social distancing. According to organizers, the installation is lined with artist-decorated picnic tables, umbrellas and benches that all meet Alberta Health Guidelines for social distancing and cleaning protocols.

This is the first time the Promoting Artist, Redefining Kulture (PARK) group has collaborated with Deerfoot City to launch YYC Block Party.

The block party features the work of local artists Rhys Farrell, Sydonne Warren, Rachel Ziriada, Mikhail Miller and Leetia Lyons.

The organizers hope visitors enjoy the food vendors within Deerfoot City Lodge, outdoor shopping along the boulevard and outdoor activities.

The event runs through the summer and is slated to end Sept. 26.