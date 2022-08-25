Sun for Calgary Thursday, storms to the south
While we might get a touch of cloud rolling through, we're still looking largely sunny today. However, the same whirling wave that passed through southern Calgary yesterday drops further south Thursday.
What Calgary gets instead is a touch of storm outflow, equating to 40 kilometre per hour gusts, and little else.
A day later, a shortwave from the west will offer a shot at convective thundershowers; our high Friday could reach a point where the storms become severe in some areas. Saturday also has a chance for storms, but we'll likely take away that "severe" moniker for them.
Also, here’s a peek at the mean data:
I've been largely tracking the high temperatures; these are currently four degrees above seasonal (27 C versus 23 C). Still, this month, and the early projection into September, shows our seasonal average largely remaining above four to five degrees above the norm.
Tracking from Sunday onward, precipitation takes a backseat yet again.
YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:
Thursday
- Sunny, breezy
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Friday
- Partly cloudy, chance of afternoon showers, thundershowers
- Daytime high: 27 C
- Evening: clear, low 13 C
Saturday
- Partly cloudy, chance of showers
- Daytime high: 24 C
- Evening: clear, low 14 C
Sunday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: 23 C
- Evening: clear, low 11 C
Monday
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 26 CEvening: clear, low 11 C
Richard sent in the evening’s colours for today – thanks for this one, Rich!
Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six! You can also share on Twitter, or to our Instagram at @CTVCalgaryWeather.
