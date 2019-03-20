Sundre RCMP are seeking the public’s help to track down what happened to a group of four bison that went missing from a local rancher’s herd.

Police were first notified about the missing animals on January 8 when they were contacted by the rancher who noticed that several bison cows had gone missing.

The man told police that his entire herd was accounted for at the end of October 2018, but a second count, done two months later, found four bison were missing.

With the assistance of police, aerial reconnaissance was conducted on the rancher’s property and found the fence surrounding the bison’s pasture had been damaged or tampered with.

The missing animals are all between the ages of eight and 20 years old and it’s not known whether the animals were taken by predators, were stolen or simply went missing.

Police are particularly concerned because it’s uncommon for several bison cows to go astray.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sundre RCMP at 403-638-3675 or their local police service.

Anonymous tips can also be sent in to Crime Stoppers.