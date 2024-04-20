SUPERTRAIN 2024 has thousands of Calgarians climbing on board

SUPERTRAIN is one of the most popular weekend events in the city and it’s also the largest model train show in Canada.

It’s taking over the Genesis Centre at 7555 Falconridge Blvd N.E with nearly 5,400 square metres of operating model railroad layouts.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday and features Lego trains, Thomas and Friends, garden railroads and photo exhibits as well as live demonstrations.

The first model train show to use the name SUPERTRAIN was held in March 1995 at Mewata Amouries; by 1999 it was so popular it moved to the Big Four Building at Stampede Park before eventually relocating to the Genesis Centre.

Supertrain April 2023 at Genesis Centre in Calgary, Alberta

SUPERTRAIN 2024 is presented by the Calgary Model Railway Society which has about 300 members from Calgary and area who share an interest in the hobby of model railroading, and to share that hobby with the public.

Organized model railroading in Calgary goes back to 1938, when the first club, Calgary Model Trainmen, was started.

This year, SUPERTRAIN is supporting the Calgary Food Bank and encouraging attendees to bring a non-perishable food item to donate in one of the collection boxes set up at the Genesis Centre.