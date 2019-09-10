Supervised consumption site review committee in Calgary for public hearings Wednesday and Thursday
The Alberta government is set to announce the details of its review of supervised consumption sites including the one at the Sheldon M Chumir Health Centre (file)
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 2:12PM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 4:34PM MDT
The Supervised Consumption Services Review Committee will meet in Calgary Wednesday and Thursday to hear from local residents.
The committee was created by the province to evaluate the social and economic impacts of both existing the proposed supervised consumption sites in the city.
The meetings will take place from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Boyce Theatre, in the BMO Centre, at 1410 Olympic Way SE, on the Stampede Grounds.
Previous links:
Crime report on Calgary's supervised consumption site released
Staff at Calgary's Safeworks credited with reversing 750 overdoses
Regional police look to Calgary for advice on police safe consumption site