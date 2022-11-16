Supply chain issues ground Flair Airline's December debut in Lethbridge

Flair Airlines won’t be launching in Lethbridge this December as planned.

The ultra-low cost carrier had been preparing to fly in and out of the airport come Dec. 1, but confirmed to CTV News on Wednesday it won’t be able to as it hasn't been able to secure the necessary equipment.

"To service flights at the Lethbridge airport, specialized equipment is necessary -- a boarding ramp to allow passengers to board an aircraft, including mobility-restricted passengers," said Flair spokesperson Mike Arnot said in an email.

"Unfortunately, due to supply chain issues impacting the availability of critical equipment, the items were not able to be secured in time to launch operations as planned this year."

As such, Arnot says flights have been cancelled and impacted passengers have been offered a refund.

"Launching service is a collaborative effort between the airline and the airport, and Flair Airlines remains committed to the city of Lethbridge and the airport," Arnot added.

"Weunderstand many Lethbridge and area residents were looking forward to enjoying the Arizona sunshine in the coming weeks and this news will be a disappointment and disruptive to many."

Flair Airlines is now hoping to launch its service in Lethbridge a year from now, in December 2023.

The City of Lethbridge says officials will be holding a media availability on Thursday morning to discuss the delay of the Flair Airlines launch.