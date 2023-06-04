Surge drop first game of season, losing 84-81 to Bandits

Diego Maffia of the Vancouver Bandits celebrates game-winning free throw Saturday against the Calgary Surge. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Bandits) Diego Maffia of the Vancouver Bandits celebrates game-winning free throw Saturday against the Calgary Surge. (Photo courtesy Vancouver Bandits)

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina