CALGARY
Calgary

    • Surge head coach Nelson Terroba steps down to pursue coaching opportunity in Texas

    The Calgary Surge announced the resignation of head coach Nelson Terroba Friday. Terroba led the team to the league finals in his only season as head coach. (Photo: Calgary Surge) The Calgary Surge announced the resignation of head coach Nelson Terroba Friday. Terroba led the team to the league finals in his only season as head coach. (Photo: Calgary Surge)
    The Calgary Surge lost their head coach Friday.

    The 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League finalists announced in a media release that “coach Nelson Terroba has resigned to pursue a coaching opportunity in his home state of Texas.”

    Terroba coached the Surge to a 12-8 record last season that was good for a first-place finish in the Western Conference. The team lost 82-70  to Scarborough in the CEBL finals.

    He inked a one-year extension to return for another year in December, but apparently had a change of heart.

    “Nelson played a pivotal role in the success of our first season,” said Surge GM Shane James in a released statement. “While this is a bittersweet moment for our organization, we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in this next chapter of his career.”

