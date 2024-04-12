Surge head coach Nelson Terroba steps down to pursue coaching opportunity in Texas

The Calgary Surge lost their head coach Friday.

The 2023 Canadian Elite Basketball League finalists announced in a media release that “coach Nelson Terroba has resigned to pursue a coaching opportunity in his home state of Texas.”

Terroba coached the Surge to a 12-8 record last season that was good for a first-place finish in the Western Conference. The team lost 82-70 to Scarborough in the CEBL finals.

He inked a one-year extension to return for another year in December, but apparently had a change of heart.

“Nelson played a pivotal role in the success of our first season,” said Surge GM Shane James in a released statement. “While this is a bittersweet moment for our organization, we can’t wait to see what he accomplishes in this next chapter of his career.”