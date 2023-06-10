Surge ride fourth-quarter heroics by Stef Smith to topple Ottawa

Stef Smith got hot in the fourth quarter, leading the Calgary Surge to an 86-79 win over the Ottawa BlackJacks in CEBL action Friday at WinSport.

Smith rang up 14 fourth-quarter points, and finished with 19 overall.

He was matched by Simi Shittu with 19, including a game-winning bucket. Trevon Scott had 13, and Sean Miller-Moore chipped in with six points.

COLD BLOODED 🥶



Your player of the game, @_stefsmith.



21 PTS | 4 AST | 5 3PM

Kadre Gray had 21 points for the BlackJacks and Michael Flowers added 17.

Calgary's record improved to 4-1, while Ottawa's fell to 3-2.

Next up for the Surge is a road game against the Saskatchewan Rattlers at 2 p.m. MST Sunday.

Ottawa heads north to take on Edmonton Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.