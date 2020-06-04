CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is circulating images of a man who may have information related to a fatal hit-and-run that left a 15-year-old boy dead.

In the early morning hours of May 13, a Dodge Journey and a Buick Allure collided in the southbound lanes of 52nd Street N.E., near the 16th Avenue overpass, in the culmination of what is believed to be a suspected case of road rage.

The Journey left the road and flipped, ejecting Ibaad Yar from the vehicle. The teen was pronounced dead on scene while two other occupants of the Journey were transported to hospital.

According to witnesses, the Allure returned to the scene prior to the arrival of emergency crews. At least two people who were in the Allure approached the Journey and attacked those within.

The Allure was located later that morning in the Saddleridge-area.

Udham Sandhu, 37, has been charged with second-degree murder and dangerous driving causing death in connection with the fatal hit-and-run.

Police have released surveillance images of a man who was at a home in Sadderidge in the hours before and after the crash who could potentially have information related to the events of May 13.

The person of interest is described as:

Being in his 30s

Between 163 and 173 cm tall (5-4 and 5-8) tall

Roughly 75 kg (165 lbs)

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information regarding the fatal hit-and-run is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234, the CPS homicide tip line at 403-428-8877 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.