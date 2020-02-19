CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP are circulating images of two suspects and a suspect vehicle in connection with the recent theft of an empty ATM from a business in a hamlet east of Calgary.

A Ford pickup truck backed through the front door of the Mercantile at Muirfield in Lyalta early Monday morning.

The thieves removed an ATM from the store and drove away. RCMP confirm the ATM contained no cash at the time of theft.

The estimated damage to the business exceeds $15,000.

According to RCMP, the rear of pickup truck was damaged in the crash and both of its side mirrors were knocked off.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Strathmore RCMP detachment at 403-934-3968 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.