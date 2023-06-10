Suspect identified and charged in dangerous driving incident

A 20-year-old man has been charged in relation to a dangerous-driving incident in northeast Calgary that left a woman seriously injured.

On May 26, at around 6:50 p.m., the victim was believed to be panhandling at the intersection of Edmonton Trail and 16 Avenue N.E., when she walked into a parking lot of a convenience store and had an interaction with an unknown man driving a silver Toyota Echo.

The woman started to walk east on 15 Ave. and the vehicle started to drive the same way, before stopping near the victim.

Police believe the woman asked for money, which the man agreed to, before he unexpectedly pulled the money away and accelerated.

The woman was holding onto the vehicle and police believe she was dragged for approximately 150 to 200 metres before she let go, causing serious injuries.

The woman was transported to hospital. She has since been released and is recovering.

Duba Wario has been charged with one count of robbery, aggravated assault and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Wario was released from custody. He's scheduled to appear in court Friday, June 23.