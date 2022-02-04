Suspect sought after 2 separate indecent incidents at Cochrane business

Cochrane RCMP have released a photo of a vehicle and a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in an investigation into two separate indecent exposure incidents.

Officials say a man, believed to be in his 40s or 50s, was seen outside a business committing an indecent act at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 31.

The suspect was wearing a black toque at the time of the incident and he left the scene in a silver, four-door Buick Century from the 2003 to 2005 model years.

It is not the first time the man has committed the offence, RCMP say.

"A similar incident occurred late October at that business and the two incidents are believed to be related," Cochrane RCMP said in a release.

(Supplied/RCMP)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detachment by calling 403-851-8000.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.