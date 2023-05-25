Suspect sought after fire set at Calgary church and staffers assaulted
Police need your help in their hunt for a man who allegedly set a fire at a Calgary church and attacked a pair of staffers.
The incident occurred on May 19 around 2:30 a.m., at St. Mary's Cathedral at 219 17 Ave. S.W.
According to police, a man set a fire outside, charged at two staff members when they came out and attempted to break in before 911 was called.
Police say their hate-crime prevention team is investigating the incident.
Police describe their suspect as:
- 35 to 40 years of age;
- About 183 cm (6'0");
- About 81.5 kg (180 pounds); and
- Bald or having a shaved head.
Anyone with information about the incident, the man's identity or his whereabouts is asked to call police directly at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.
