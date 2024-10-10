CALGARY
    Suspect sought after man shot inside southeast Calgary home

    Police officers and dogs were on the hunt for a suspect in the aftermath of a shooting in Forest Lawn Thursday night.

    A man was shot inside a house in the 900 block of 40th Street S.E. around 7:15 p.m., police say.

    Paramedics were still working on the victim, who was in life-threatening condition, at 7:40 p.m., police say.

    Meanwhile, the area was being searched for a suspect.

    Anyone with information or relevant CCTV footage can call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

