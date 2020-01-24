CALGARY -- The Calgary Police Service is seeking tips from the public following a Thursday afternoon stabbing and robbery that sent one man to hospital.

A man was waiting to cross the street at the intersection of Memorial Drive and 36th Street East at approximately 3:30 p.m. when, according to witnesses, another man approached him, stabbed him and stole his bag.

The suspect ran northbound along the sidewalk on the eastside of 36th Street towards Marlborough Mall.

The victim of the attack was transported to hospital by ambulance. As of Friday morning, he remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police describe the attacker as:

Approximately 20 to 25 years old

Having a medium build

Having blond or brown hair

At the time of the attack, the suspect was wearing:

A red, flat-brimmed baseball cap

A white short-sleeved shirt

Baggy, dark blue sweatpants with vertical white pinstripes

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.