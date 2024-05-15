CALGARY
Calgary

    • Suspect sought after sexual proposition of teen at northwest Calgary rec centre

    calgary police, cps, cps generic
    Share

    The hunt for a suspect is on after a man propositioned a teen for sex at a northwest Calgary rec centre earlier this month.

    Police say the incident occurred at the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre on May 5.

    The teenage victim was using the men's change-room washroom at the rec centre when an adult male approached, made sexual comments and exposed himself.

    After leaving, the victim was approached by the man again in a common area and further sexual comments were made.

    Police have been unable to identify the man.

    He's described as follows:

    • Between 50 and 65 years old;
    • Heavy; and
    • Grey- or light-haired (cut short).

    He was wearing the following:

    • An Edmonton Oilers denim jacket;
    • A dark-blue polo shirt;
    • Dark jeans; and
    • Glasses.

    He's thought to be driving a 2007 to 2013 Toyota Tundra.

    The vehicle is believed to be brown or grey with a rear topper and an Edmonton Oilers licence plate.

    Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested

    Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News