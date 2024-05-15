Suspect sought after sexual proposition of teen at northwest Calgary rec centre

The hunt for a suspect is on after a man propositioned a teen for sex at a northwest Calgary rec centre earlier this month.

Police say the incident occurred at the Thornhill Aquatic and Recreation Centre on May 5.

The teenage victim was using the men's change-room washroom at the rec centre when an adult male approached, made sexual comments and exposed himself.

After leaving, the victim was approached by the man again in a common area and further sexual comments were made.

Police have been unable to identify the man.

He's described as follows:

Between 50 and 65 years old;

Heavy; and

Grey- or light-haired (cut short).

He was wearing the following:

An Edmonton Oilers denim jacket;

A dark-blue polo shirt;

Dark jeans; and

Glasses.

He's thought to be driving a 2007 to 2013 Toyota Tundra.

The vehicle is believed to be brown or grey with a rear topper and an Edmonton Oilers licence plate.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.