    Suspect sought in Calgary cannabis and liquor store robberies

    Calgary police need your help in their hunt for a suspect in a series of cannabis and liquor store robberies.
    Calgary police need your help in their hunt for a suspect in a series of cannabis and liquor store robberies.

    Six cannabis stores and one liquor store were hit between July 30 and Sept. 24.

    The stores are located throughout the city and police believe the same man is responsible for all seven robberies.

    Police say he fled with stolen product, and during some of the robberies threatened staff with a gun and took cash.

    Police have released images of the suspect.

    He's described as approximately 25 years old and between 5'9" and 5'11" with a medium build.

    During the robberies, police say he wore "various distinctive outfits" including:

    • A black cowboy hat with silver detail on the band, black mirrored sunglasses, a black windbreaker, black jeans and black Sketchers sneakers;
    • A black jacket with neon-yellow and white reflective material, black pants, a red and black toque, neon-yellow gloves, black mirrored sunglasses and black shoes;
    • A black hooded jacket, black pants, black mirrored sunglasses and black shoes; and
    • A blue zip-up hoodie, a white shirt, a black and white Calgary Flames baseball cap, beige pants and blue and white runners.

    Each time, police say he was carrying a black backpack.

    Anyone who knows the suspect's identity is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. 

