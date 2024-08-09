CALGARY
Calgary

    Suspect wanted in relation to 2020 homicide located by Calgary police

    Police have a suspect in custody in relation to a July, 2020 shooting that left 1 man dead in the Calgary community of Legacy. Police have a suspect in custody in relation to a July, 2020 shooting that left 1 man dead in the Calgary community of Legacy.
    A man wanted in relation to a 2020 homicide has been located, Calgary police announced Friday in a media release.

    Monday, Joseph Chlala, 23, was arrested by the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Police in Akwesasne, New York.

    He has been transported back to Canada and is in police custody.

    Besides a Calgary warrant, Chlala was also wanted in relation to an Edmonton homicide.

    The homicide involved three suspects who police believe were involved in a targeted shooting of Christian Navos in the Calgary community of Legacy in July 2020.

