CALGARY – Cochrane RCMP say charges are pending against two men believed to be behind a rash of property crimes in the community.

Police were called to respond to a report of a break-in at a business in downtown Cochrane on Friday, Nov. 8.

Investigators were able to track the individuals into the City of Calgary, where they were found at a storage facility.

"We have an intense problem with scavengers looking for scrap metals in items like vehicle parts and batteries," said S/Sgt. Tom Kalis with the Cochrane RCMP who added they tracked the suspect through a covert operation.

Kalis said officers found a quantity of scrap and batteries inside the unit.

The suspects, a 37-year-old man from Calgary and a 44-year-old man formerly of Calgary, were arrested without further incident.

Both suspects are known to police and their identities are expected to be released when they are formally charged.

The investigation is ongoing.