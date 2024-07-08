Suspects sought after electrical cable stolen from central Alberta oilfield site

Alberta RCMP are looking for a number of suspects who allegedly stole a large quantity of copper wire from an oilfield site, causing about $100,000 in damage.

On July 6, Innisfail RCMP officers were called to an oilfield site at Range Road 40 and Township Road 260 after business owners reported the theft of a significant amount of wire.

Police say a group of suspects broke in through a gate and removed the cable, causing significant damage to the site.

Officials have not released any suspect descriptions, but ask anyone with information about the theft to call the Innisfail RCMP detachment at 403-227-3342.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.