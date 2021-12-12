Suspended CPS officer continues vaccine rebellion with appearance at 'freedom protest'

A Calgary Police Service member who recently compared vaccine mandates with religious and racist persecution that led to the death of more than 6 million Jews during the Holocaust is taking his views to an anti-immunization rally.

Organizers say it’s part of an ongoing series of "Freedom Protests," where Albertans gather to speak out against vaccines, restrictions and what many believe to be a fake virus that is being used to trick people into receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

He also recently represented Calgary pastor Tim Stephens, who was charged for violating Alberta’s public health orders earlier in the pandemic.

Denison was recently suspended with pay over a September video he created while in uniform. During the rant's extended runtime, the officer called the CPS vaccine mandate "very reminiscent of many years ago during the World War that Hitler was perpetrating against the Jews."

The vast majority of medical and scientific experts say COVID-19 vaccines have not only helped slow the virus spread, but prevented an increasing number of deaths across the world.

"Just start taking a look at some of the correlations there between what has happened (in 1940s Germany) and what is happening," the officer said.

Denison was, as recently as 2012, a member of the CPS Hate Crimes Unit.

According to his employer, he has been suspended for failing to comply with the service’s pandemic policy. That policy says all officers must be fully immunized or face regular COVID-19 testing.

CPS says it is also "pursuing relief from duty without pay under the provisions of Alberta's Police Act."

The police chief has not publicly commented on the matter and no specific disciplinary timeline has been given.

As a result of the situation, Denison was given an extended break from his duties.

The open schedule has allowed him to be interviewed by publication The Western Standard, where he called the mandate a "travesty to justice."

Denison spoke at length about the policy, saying he knows "a lot of (officers) within CPS that did not want to partake in that.

"I think that my stance is what is right in this world," he said.

Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra sits on the Calgary Police Commission.

"The tone from the top is missing for me right now, with regard to our police service," he told CTV News on Dec. 3.

"It's a free country, but if you are taking a public salary to be at the forefront of public safety as a public servant and you want to espouse those views, there's a serious problem," he said. "That's a conversation that we need to have as a commission, with our police chief and our police service."