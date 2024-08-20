Suspicious death in Carrington deemed a homicide; victim identified

The suspicious death of a person in the northwest community of Carrington last week has been deemed a homicide by police.

Officers responded to the 14200 block of First Street N.W., around 5 p.m. on Aug. 16, for reports of a shooting. A person was found dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Hoang Phuoc Dat Nguyen, 42, in an update Tuesday.

Shortly after the shooting, a vehicle fire was reported in Rocky View County, between 176 Avenue and Township Road 264. Police believe the vehicle fire may be connected to the shooting.

Investigators are still looking for information and dash-cam or CCTV footage from anyone who may have seen a black Dodge Caravan travelling north, between the 14200 block of First Street N.W. in Calgary and Township Road 264 in Rocky View County, between 5 and 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16.

Calgary police are looking for information about this black Dodge Caravan in connection with a fatal shooting on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (Supplied)

Police are also interested in speaking with anyone who may have been in contact with Nguyen in the two days leading up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.