Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunnyside CTrain Station
Calgary's Sunnyside CTrain Station was closed temporarily on Wednesday morning as part of a police investigation.
Police say the closure was due to concerns over a suspicious package nearby,
The CTrain station was cordoned off by police tape and several police cruisers could be seen in the area.
Calgary Transit used shuttles to move passengers between Lions Park and the Seventh Street Station.
At 9:30 a.m., Calgary Transit said on social media the incident had been resolved and CTrain service had been restored.
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
