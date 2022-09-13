Taber corn stand stickup leads to charges against 2 youth
Taber police say two youths will soon be facing charges after they allegedly used a firearm in an attempt to rob a roadside corn stand earlier this week.
Officials say police were called to the corn stand, set up in the 5300 block of Highway 3, at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Monday.
Police say the suspects held up the stand and fled on foot. Officials did not say what, if anything was taken.
Officers eventually located the suspects, who are both young offenders, a short time later.
Charges – that include robbery with a firearm, pointing a firearm, disguise with intent – are pending.
The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to release further details in the coming days.
