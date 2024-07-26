Taber corn, sugar beets on schedule despite wet spring, hot July

LETHBRIDGE -

A southern Alberta staple is set to go on sale next week despite a wet spring and hot July.

"When it's cold and it's wet, it's tough for those plants to get out of the ground and want to really flourish," said James Johnson with Johnson Fresh Farms.

"But now, with all this heat, things have been progressing really nicely and I think we have a beautiful crop coming."

Johnson says that crop of Taber corn will hit the stands next week.

"Still a little behind where we'd like to be but this will be our latest start in the last four or five years," he said.

Lethbridge saw 163 millimetres of rain this spring

Normal is around 100 millimetres.

While that rain delayed the start of growing, the moisture was needed.

"The five or six or seven inches of rain that came across the growing area really replenished the subsoil moisture," said Cory VandenElzen, Tempest director with Alberta Sugar Beet Growers.

"The sugar beets grow quite deep for moisture and they're using all of that now, so even with the heat, we're able to keep enough water on the crops."

The recent heat has brought the sugar beet growing season back on track, with the start of harvest still set for September.

The balance of more rain and hot conditions has farmers in a good mindset this year.

"I was probably hoping for an average crop and now I'm becoming more optimistic that we should be able to end up with a close to average crop," VandenElzen said.

With fewer days in the field for Johnson this spring and harvest fast approaching, he says it'll be all hands on deck to get crops out of the ground.

"When you have a cold, wet start and then all of a sudden, a bunch of heat, everything can bunch up on us, so it kind of messes up all of our staging," Johnson said.

"We'll have to move pretty fast to chew through the crop."