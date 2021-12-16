Taber man killed in head-on crash on Hwy. 3 between Lethbridge and Medicine Hat
File Photo
A 27-year-old man is dead following a Wednesday night highway crash involving a pickup truck and semi west of the town of Bow Island, Alta.
Emergency crews responded to a location along Highway 3, near the Highway 879 intersection, shortly after 11:30 p.m.
RCMP officials say a westbound pickup truck struck an eastbound semi.
The driver of the pickup truck, a resident of Taber, was pronounced dead on scene.
There have been no reports of injuries to the transport truck driver.
The cause of the head-on collision remains under investigation.
According to 511 Alberta, Highway 3 remained closed to traffic between Highway 879 and Range Road 115 as of 6 a.m. Thursday.
