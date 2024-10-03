CALGARY
Calgary

    • Takedown of dangerous driver forces car onto lawn of S.E. Calgary home

    Share

    A car ended up on the lawn of a southeast Calgary home on Thursday after police conducted a takedown of a suspect reportedly driving dangerously.

    Calgary police say they received multiple reports of a man driving erratically in Parkland.

    Police deployed six ground units and a helicopter to stop the vehicle, but the driver wouldn't stop when prompted.

    After police used tactics to force the vehicle to pull over, it ended up on a resident's lawn.

    In video and pictures submitted to CTV News, a grey car with significant damage to the front end could be seen resting on the lawn of a home in the 700 block of Parkridge Drive S.E., surrounded by police.

    A car is seen damaged and smoking following a police takedown in Parkland on Oct. 3, 2024. (Submitted: Lorne Boyechko)

    Police say the driver is being investigated for impaired driving. No injuries were reported to police.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News