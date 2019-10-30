CALGARY — TC Energy's Keystone Pipeline was shut down Tuesday night following a spill in North Dakota.

The 590,000 barrel-a-day pipeline ruptured near the city of Edinburg, N.D., according to Bloomberg.

The pipeline carries crude from Hardisty, Alta., to the American Midwest and the Gulf Coast.

This is the third spill along that pipeline route in less than three years. Keystone was invovled in a February 2019 spill in Missouri that shut a segment of the line. In 2017, a spill in South Dakota reduced rates on the line for months, causing Canadian oil prices to collapse.

The company, formally known as TransCanada, says the pipeline will remain closed as it conducts an investigation.

With files from Bloobmerg