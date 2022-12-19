TC Energy says cold weather could slow recovery of oil from Keystone pipeline leak
TC Energy Inc. says upcoming cold weather has the potential to slow the recovery of the oil spilled from its Keystone pipeline leak in Kansas.
The company says it has recovered an estimated 7,233 barrels of oil from a creek as of 5 p.m. CT on Sunday.
The Keystone pipeline suffered the worst leak in its history when about 14,000 barrels of oil spilled into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 7.
The company says the affected segment of the pipeline remains isolated as investigation, recovery, repair and remediation efforts continue.
TC Energy restarted last week the section of the Keystone pipeline that was unaffected by the leak.
The restarted segment of pipeline extends from Hardisty, Alta., to Patoka, Ill.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 19, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
Canada will attempt to confiscate assets from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
The federal government says it plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.
U.S. House: Justice Department 'should' consider criminal charges against Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers expected to cap one of the most exhaustive and aggressive congressional probes in memory with an extraordinary recommendation: The Justice Department should consider criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Air Force to add oversight after officers lose pay over 'egregious' pilot call sign
While the Royal Canadian Air Force plans to add more control over how fighter pilots get their call signs, a senior officer says there are no plans to abolish the nicknames -- or the social gatherings where they are handed out.
Edmonton
-
Stuart Skinner signs 3-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alta.
Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world's governing body of the sport.
Vancouver
-
Wintry weather blasts B.C.'s South Coast, prompting snowfall warning
Another blast of wintry weather is forecast to hit the South Coast of British Columbia Monday.
-
Divorcing couple appeals B.C. home assessment, arguing it's both too high and too low
A Denman Island homeowner's appeal of her 2022 property assessment succeeded in reducing the home's value by a few thousand dollars, but not before her ex joined the appeal and attempted to raise the assessment by nearly $300,000.
-
Vancouver Island students invent self-heating life-jacket, win science fair prize
Liam Pope-Lau and Fraser Tuck recently won a $5,000 award from the B.C. Science Fair Foundation for their self-heating life-jacket invention.
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island snowfall warnings issued; up to 20 cm in Greater Victoria
Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of Vancouver Island, with forecasters calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in the Greater Victoria region.
-
Has B.C. turned a new leaf on protecting biodiversity?
Environmental groups are applauding B.C. Premier David Eby's new promise to protect 30 per cent of the province's land by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.
-
Vancouver Island students invent self-heating life-jacket, win science fair prize
Liam Pope-Lau and Fraser Tuck recently won a $5,000 award from the B.C. Science Fair Foundation for their self-heating life-jacket invention.
Toronto
-
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
-
TIMELINE: What we know about the Vaughan mass shooting
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting that left six people dead at a Vaughan condominium building, including the suspected gunman. The shooting took place inside a building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road on Sunday night. The suspect, a 73-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead after being shot by a responding officer.
-
Four people assaulted, suspect arrested in attack on Toronto subway
Four victims are being treated after a woman allegedly assaulted numerous people on the TTC’s Line 1 Monday morning.
Montreal
-
Negotiators reach nature deal at COP15 despite objections from African countries
A new global agreement to save nature from human destruction was passed overnight Monday at the COP15 biodiversity conference in Montreal, despite objections from a number of African countries that accused the Chinese presidency of forcing a deal through against their objections.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Quebec man arrested, fined almost $1,700 for going 180 km/h without winter tires
A 35-year-old man from Sept-Îles, Que. was arrested by the police for a major speeding violation in the La Malbaie area on December 10.
Ottawa
-
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario releases list of where new $10-a-day child-care spaces will be
The Ontario government has released new details about where 53,000 new and affordable licenced child-care spaces will be located.
-
Driver blows more than six times legal limit in Arnprior, Ont.
A driver west of Ottawa has been charged after registering more than six times the legal limit on a breathalyzer test.
Kitchener
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
-
Ontario judge grants another permanent injunction in two-year land dispute in Caledonia
More than two years after a group of Indigenous demonstrators started occupying a proposed development site in southwestern Ontario, a provincial court has again granted an injunction permanently barring them from the land.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police arrest 18-year-old in connection with Dec. 1 murder
Saskatoon police have arrested 18-year-old Zennen Thomas in connection to the Dec. 1 murder of Kaylum Tom.
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
-
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police investigating weekend homicide
Timmins police are investigating after the body of a lone, male victim was found at a Mountjoy Street South apartment on Sunday. It is the third murder in the northeast in less than a week.
-
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
Gunman used semi automatic handgun in Vaughan, Ont. shooting that left 5 dead
Officers responding to a mass shooting in Vaughan Sunday night found multiple people dead on several floors of a condo building before the gunman was shot dead by an officer in a hallway, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit said Monday.
Regina
-
Santa's helpers spread Christmas cheer to Sask. First Nations communities
This is Santa Claus’ busiest time of the year, which is why he needs some help.
-
Local church adopting seniors for Christmas
Lakeview United Church has been part of Regina’s adopt-a-family program for decades, packing food hampers and gifts for families in need.
-
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.