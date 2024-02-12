Team Alberta bowlers making final preparations for Special Olympics Canada Winter Games
Twice a week, a team of bowlers hits the lanes at the Bowling Depot in Northeast Calgary training for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games.
Lori Cornwell has been bowling for 10 years and this is her first national championship
“I am so excited to be going with the best team out there,” said Cornwell. “Winning medals and being with my teammates and making new friends is why I’m going.”
“And partying and rocking like a rock star with all my teammates.”
Some like Cornwell are veteran bowlers, others are newer. This will be the first time Karl Malone has competed in a national final.
“The nationals is going to be like incredible, happy, encouraging, stunning,” said Malone. “If I win the medal I’d be happy about it.”
For some, like Fawn Jager, the draw is simply the game itself
“This will be my first time at nationals,” said Jager. “I’ve gotten so many trophies from it. And I’ve learned a whole lot.”
The Special Olympics are renowned for the way athletes, despite being competitors, also become friends, and for the Team Alberta bowlers that is one of the main reasons they are excited to be at the games.
“I think meeting new friends is important to me,” said Leanne Loewen. “I think the medal is an extra prize to me but meeting new people around the world is more important to me."
Michael Nauss really wants a gold though, just so he can show it off.
“Oh yeah, I really want a medal this year,” said Nauss. “So I can take it to work and show it to my guys at work.”
The team’s coaches are looking forward to the games as much as the athletes.
“It is going to be so much fun for not just the athletes but for us too,” said Team Alberta coach Corinna Cayer.
“If you've been watching them, you can see a little bit of their competitiveness. But the whole concept between all of this is fun, right? We're here to have fun. If we get medals perfect, if we don't, we've met new people, and we've enjoyed each other's company.”
The Special Olympics Canada Winter Games kick off in Calgary on Feb. 27 with opening ceremonies at Stampede Park.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
BREAKING One person killed, five others injured in subway station shooting in New York City, police say
Several people were shot Monday at a New York City subway station, police said. A police spokesperson could not immediately say how many people were shot, the extent of their injuries or whether anyone was in custody.
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
'Cyber incident' affects health insurance provider for public servants: federal government
A 'cyber incident' has forced an insurance company to freeze its services for Canadian public servants posted abroad or travelling.
'He tested that hip out': Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughs off Super Bowl spat with Travis Kelce
It was footage that quickly became a meme, but Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid laughed off his spat with tight end Travis Kelce during the team’s 25-22 Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers.
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
Man who allegedly murdered father over the weekend in Stoney Creek arrested in Toronto
A 22-year-old man wanted for first-degree murder in connection with the death of his father over the weekend in Stoney Creek has been arrested in Toronto.
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
'This is not a joke,': Edmonton man says object dropped onto his truck from Whitemud overpass
An Edmonton man says his pickup was damaged after someone threw something off an overpass over Whitemud Drive over the weekend.
-
Oilers encouraged by performance on road trip despite losing 2 of 3 games
The Edmonton Oilers may have lost two of the three games they've played coming out of the National Hockey League all-star break, but their head coach says it's not time to panic and make changes as a result.
-
City gives Explore Edmonton additional one-time $6M funding
The City of Edmonton's tourism body is getting a $6-million boost to its budget.
Vancouver
-
2 injured in Coquitlam parking lot shooting
A man and a woman are in hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in a vehicle in Coquitlam just before midnight Sunday, according to authorities.
-
Officer injured after suspect flees on electric scooter from break-in attempt
Vancouver police say a young man is facing multiple charges after an attempted break-in at a local business.
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
Atlantic
-
Coastal storm may bring heavy snow to Nova Scotia Tuesday and Wednesday
Another snowstorm is expected to hit Nova Scotia this week with Environment Canada warning of up to 30 centimetres of snow is expected by noon Wednesday, along with wind gusts up to 70 km/h.
-
Classic Newfoundland song used in derogatory way in Super Bowl ad: critics
A vacation rental company has angered some in Newfoundland and Labrador who say it used a classic song from the province in a derogatory way in a recent advertisement.
-
Historic N.S. storm: Woman dies after snow falls on propane line outside seniors home
The son of a Cape Breton woman injured last week in a propane explosion caused by sliding snow says his mother has died.
Vancouver Island
-
Murder charge announced after cyclist killed in hit-and-run on Vancouver Island
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a hit-and-run crash killed a cyclist on Vancouver Island last week.
-
B.C., Ottawa announce $733M in federal health funding for seniors
British Columbia and Ottawa have announced $733 million in new federal funding over the next five years to improve health care for the province's seniors.
-
Suspicious fire destroys thrift store near Duncan, B.C.
Mounties in Duncan are investigating a suspicious fire that engulfed a commercial building in the area Saturday morning.
Toronto
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
-
The Blue Jays have made a big off-season move. That's right, cup holders are coming to some Rogers Centre seats
With the Toronto Blue Jays home opener just weeks away, the franchise is showcasing what changes fans can expect the next time they catch a game at Rogers Centre – and one may be worth raising a glass for…or really, the opposite.
-
Several downtown TTC routes to be impacted by King Street construction work
A number of downtown TTC routes will be impacted by construction on King Street West.
Montreal
-
2 bodies found in home north of Montreal; Quebec police investigating
Quebec provincial police say they are investigating the suspicious deaths of a man and a woman in their 80s after their bodies were found in a home north of Montreal on Monday.
-
Thinking of buying or selling your home? Here's why these realtors say now's the time
Interest rates may still be sky-high, but you should consider buying or selling your home now, according to three Montreal real estate agents.
-
Timothee Chalamet is coming to Montreal to promote Dune: Part 2
Quebec filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and American actor Timothee Chalamet will be in Montreal to promote the film Dune: Part 2.
Ottawa
-
Worker dies after falling from Carling Avenue construction site
The Ontario Ministry of Labour is confirming that a worker has died after falling from a construction site in Ottawa
-
Chateau Montebello up for sale as Chinese owner liquidates assets
The largest log cabin in the world, the Château Montebello, is once again being put up for sale.
-
Ontario to repeal wage-cap law after loss in Appeal Court
Ontario will repeal a wage-cap law on public sector workers that the Court of Appeal found unconstitutional earlier today.
Kitchener
-
Guelph, Ont. man unknowingly buys stolen vehicle, loses almost $12K
A Guelph, Ont. man says he lost thousands of dollars after falling for an online stolen vehicle scam.
-
Why a tracking number mix-up has people across Canada asking Ont. woman where their Stanley cups went
An Ontario woman got more than she bargained for after buying a pair of Stanley tumblers - other customers started calling her to ask where their cups were.
-
18,643 Waterloo Region students issued suspension notices over out-of-date vaccination records
Nearly 19,000 elementary school students in Waterloo Region are at risk of suspension over out-of-date vaccination records.
Saskatoon
-
Emotions run high at Saskatoon shelter meeting
It was standing room only as over 300 people crammed into a small gym in Sutherland to hear what Councillor Darren Hill had to say about a planned emergency shelter.
-
This Sask. couple's inside joke became a bestselling children's book
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.
-
Security video captures aftermath of Saskatoon killing
Saskatoon home security footage captured the aftermath of Saskatoon's latest homicide.
Northern Ontario
-
After a fatal Amish buggy crash identical twin sisters traded places - and blame for the crime, sheriff says
A 35-year-old southeastern Minnesota woman faces over a dozen charges for allegedly trying to take the blame for her twin sister in a fatal Amish buggy crash.
-
Suspended driver accused of going nearly double the speed limit on Hwy. 69
A 58-year-old suspended driver is accused of travelling almost double the speed limit on Highway 69, provincial police say.
-
Day-drinking driver found passed out behind the wheel in Kapuskasing parking lot
Police in Kapuskasing made two impaired driving arrests within a few hours last weekend, including one involving an unconscious driver.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid in deaths of five family members in Manitoba
A 29-year-old Manitoba man has been charged with five counts of first-degree murder after he allegedly killed five members of his family, including his three children in and around Carman Sunday.
-
3 officers shot with shotgun pellets after suspects barricaded themselves inside apartment: WPS
Winnipeg police released new details of a lengthy standoff in the North End that led to three officers being shot with shotgun pellets.
-
Replacement for GED program coming this summer
Manitoba has brought in a new program to help ensure adults can access employment opportunities in the future.
Regina
-
These are the teams competing at next month's Brier in Regina
The recently-renamed Montana's Brier is less than a month away, and some top-notch competition will be hitting the pebbled ice in Regina this March.
-
Over 1,000 grams of cocaine seized in Regina drug bust, two arrested
Two people are in custody after more than 1,000 grams of cocaine along with MDMA were seized following a recent drug bust in east Regina.
-
This Sask. couple's inside joke became a bestselling children's book
What started as a prank became a popular children’s book called Flowman and the Magic Mullet.