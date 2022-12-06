Team Canada speed skater Connor Howe preparing for World Cup races in Calgary
Canadian speed skater Connor Howe was on the ice early on Tuesday to train for this weekend's World Cup race at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.
However, if wasn't the only thing the 22-year-old Canmore-born athlete had on his mind.
"I had to run out kind of quick for an exam after skating," he said with a laugh.
In addition to being a long track speed skater for Team Canada, Howe is also a student at the University of Calgary with a major in math and a minor in urban studies.
He says finding time for both the classroom and the ice isn't always easy.
"It can be tough sometimes, balancing exams and school work."
"I'm missing a bit of classes, but when the stuff is online it helps for sure – and I'm just doing two courses per semester, which is pretty manageable."
Lately, Howe has been doing well in his studies and also winning on the ice.
A few weeks back, Howe captured the first World Cup victory of his career, taking gold in the men's 1,500 metres in Heerenveen, Netherlands.
"It felt great," he said.
"I wasn't expecting it. It was something I wasn't really sure I could do, but it all came together and it was an incredible feeling."
Howe skated to the fifth-fastest time ever recorded at the Thialf arena to win the gold by a margin of 0.26 seconds, beating reigning Olympic champion Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands.
"It was a great confidence booster, knowing I can be right up there," he said.
Howe, who says he grew up idolizing Canadian Denny Morrison, has already represented Canada at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, China.
"I want to go four more years," he said. "Getting the podium would be amazing."
The Olympic Oval hosts back-to-back World Cups in Calgary from Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18.
For more information you can visit the University of Calgary's website.
