Team Duncan gaining valuable experience at Autumn Gold Classic

Keelie Duncan and her rink curl out of the University of Calgary.

The Autumn Gold Classic is the first big women's event they've competed in and the 19-year-old skip admits there were some nerves heading into their first game.

"A little bit, probably more on my side," she said.

"The girls and I, we just collectively work together and try and bring each other up and we try not to worry too much about the nerves."

Valuable experience

Team Duncan didn't win their first game -- Team Ueno out of Japan beat them 9-3.

But it's not really about wins and losses at the Classic -- it's more about gaining valuable experience.

"We're still juniors, so the stepping stone to women's is next year," Duncan said.

"Our expectation is to do well and perform well and if that doesn't necessarily show up on the scoreboard, that's OK. If we're happy with the way we played, then I'm totally happy with that."

Big-name coach

Jocelyn Peterman, 2016 Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion and Olympian, is also competing in the Autumn Gold Classic with Team Lawes.

Peterman is also one of Team Duncan's coaches at the University of Calgary.

Peterman has this advice for the team heading into the tournament:

"An event like this is kind of fun," she said.

"You kind of get to see where you stack up and maybe learn a few things and maybe even confidence-wise, see how close you actually are. It's a good learning experience."

Wants to be just like her coach

Duncan has been curling since she was five years old and wants to take it further.

She says she'd love to have as good a career as her coach.

"Jocelyn is a huge inspiration to me and my game," Duncan said.

"She skipped when she was junior, so I really hope that I can do what she has done, like being able to go to the Olympics. She's just a huge inspiration to me."

Bright future

Peterman thinks Duncan can go far in the sport.

"They see what we do at the top level and I think they have that drive," she said.

"The main thing is if you're willing to learn and be coached and have that motivation to get to that next level. I think all of the people we have on both of our teams have that."

Peterman's husband, curler Brett Gallant, is also one of the coaches at the University of Calgary.

The Autumn Gold Classic runs through to Monday.