    • Teck Coal Limited faces five charges for allegedly dumping harmful substances

    Environment Canada has laid five charges against Teck Coal Limited after the company was alleged to have dumped harmful substances into waters frequented by fish in southeastern B.C. The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Environment Canada has laid five charges against Teck Coal Limited after the company was alleged to have dumped harmful substances into waters frequented by fish in southeastern B.C. The Teck Resources logo is seen on a podium before the company's special meeting of shareholders, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Environment Canada has laid five charges against Teck Coal Limited after the company was alleged to have dumped harmful substances into waters frequented by fish in southeastern B.C.

    The department says the charges stem from an investigation that began in March 2023.

    It says officers were looking into an allegation that the resource company deposited a substance into Dry Creek from its Line Creek Operations coal mine, and into the adjacent Fording River.

    Environment Canada says both bodies of water are frequented by fish.

    It says a so-called deleterious substance can include oil, chemicals and pesticides that, if added to water, would degrade or alter the water quality to the point that it could harm fish.

    The charges against Teck Coal Limited have not yet been tested in court.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2024.

