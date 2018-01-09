Police were called to a Lethbridge high school on Monday after a man threatened to harm a student with a firearm and charges have now been laid in connection to the incident.

On Monday, police were called to Winston Churchill High School, in the 1600 block of 15 Avenue North, at about 10:20 a.m. for reports of a threat against a student.

An investigation was launched and police learned that two students were walking near the school when they were approached by a man who allegedly threatened to hurt another student with a firearm.

The students told officials at the school and a number of officers were dispatched to the area as a precaution.

The school remained open during the investigation and a suspect was taken into custody after police conducted a search of the school grounds.

Dillon James Grant, 18, of Lethbridge is charged with one count of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Police say there were no firearms found and that no one was injured in the incident.

Grant was released from custody and is expected to appear in court on February 14.