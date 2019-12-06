CALGARY -- A 16-year-old boy is recovering in a Calgary hospital following a Thursday night stabbing in Lethbridge that led to the arrest of 11 individuals.

According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, emergency crews responded to an alleyway in the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive N. shortly before midnight following reports of an assault.

After hearing a commotion and seeing a group of people running, a citizen entered the alley and located a teenager who had been stabbed.

The teen was transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Calgary due to the severity of his injuries.

As of Friday morning, the teen's condition had stabilized.

Surveillance camera footage from the area led investigators to identify a person of interest in connection with the stabbing attack. Officers visited the suspect's home and arrested the eight occupants. During the investigation, three additional people arrived at the home in a vehicle and were subsequently arrested.

The 11 suspects remained in police custody as of late Friday morning.

LPS officials believe the attack was not random.

The investigation into the stabbing continues.