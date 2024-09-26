CALGARY
Calgary

    • Teen sexually assaulted at 'out-of-control' Lethbridge party: police

    An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied) An undated photo showing a Lethbridge Police Service vehicle. (Supplied)
    Lethbridge police have laid charges against a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen girl at a party.

    Police say officers responded to a home in the 100 block of McGill Boulevard nine times between Aug. 6 and Sept. 22 for a series of "out-of-control parties."

    Complainants reported loud music, large groups of young people causing a disturbance and fireworks being set off at all hours of the night.

    During their investigation, police learned that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted at one of the parties. 

    "Further investigation determined the incident occurred inside the home and was recorded by multiple partygoers," Lethbridge police said in a Thursday news release.

    Justin Chad Leavitt, 41, is charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, causing a disturbance and 11 counts of mischief.

    Leavitt has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 10.

