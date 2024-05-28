Teenager in critical condition after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary

A teenager is in critical condition after they were hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

Calgary police were called to a set of train tracks east of 85 Street N.W. in Bowness around 1:20 p.m.

The collision occurred in Bowmont Park near the the Bow River, around 1 p.m., according to the Calgary Fire Department.

The teenager was taken to hospital.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come…