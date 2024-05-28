CALGARY
Calgary

    • Teenager in critical condition after being hit by train in N.W. Calgary

    A train is stopped on a bridge in northwest Calgary following a collision with a pedestrian on May 28, 2024. (CTV News) A train is stopped on a bridge in northwest Calgary following a collision with a pedestrian on May 28, 2024. (CTV News)
    Share

    A teenager is in critical condition after they were hit by a train in northwest Calgary on Tuesday afternoon.

    Calgary police were called to a set of train tracks east of 85 Street N.W. in Bowness around 1:20 p.m.

    The collision occurred in Bowmont Park near the the Bow River, around 1 p.m., according to the Calgary Fire Department.

    The teenager was taken to hospital.

    This is a breaking news update. More details to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News