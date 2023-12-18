Temperatures cooling off and a dusting of snow on Tuesday

Tuesday will come with cooler temperatures and a little snow.

In the morning with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -8 at times. In the afternoon it will feel like -5.

Our best chance of snow is between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This system doesn’t look like it’s packed with moisture, so we’re expecting trace amounts to two centimetres for Calgary and surrounding areas, with most of it melting on contact.

This will of course make for icy roads on Tuesday evening as all that melts will freeze.

Also, there is the potential of freezing rain in parts of southern Alberta on Tuesday, so if you are travelling, take your time on the roads.

Calgary weather day planner for Dec. 19, 2023.

We will bump back up fast. A chinook will kick in late-night on Tuesday.

It will be gusty – up to 40 km/h, but temperatures will rise while we are sleeping Tuesday night and the warm weather will carry through the work week.

Looking ahead to the weekend before Christmas, it will likely cool down close to the freezing mark and there is a chance of a rain/snow mix on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Calgary five-day forecast for Dec. 19-23.

Thanks to Cynthia Lawrie for this beautiful sunrise photo taken in Drumheller.

The sunrise in Drumheller. (Photo by: Cynthia Lawrie).