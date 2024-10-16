Temple 'bird house' raising ire of neighbours; Calgary bylaw investigating

A "bird house" in the northeast Calgary community of Temple is causing some residents to seek action from the city.

The home stands out, with flocks of birds hovering or visiting the backyard and with access from the alleyway, the residents of the home feed all wild birds with food, seeds and water.

Seagulls, ravens, crows and blue jays along with finches have found a home, much to the displeasure of some nearby neighbours.

"They're just leaving such a mess behind. It's just unreal," said John Kornelson, who has lived in the area since the early 1990s.

It's a mess seen throughout the neighbourhood, with bird feces on the sides of homes, roofs and sidewalks.

Kornelson's home backs onto the shared alleyway where those birds migrate to.

"We've lived here for like 25, 30 years and we have the occasional bird, which is normal," he said.

"But in the last year or two, it's just increased to flocks, and it's just insane."

The woman who lives in the home declined a request for an interview multiple times, but says the birds are "God's creatures" and someone has to take care of them.

She says she has lived in the home since 2017 and has fed the birds and provided water to them for years.

She says she has received complaints around four to five times a year.

"The biggest thing is we're trying to avoid it by stepping out in our backyard," Kornelson said.

"Our backyard is not our backyard anymore. It's just full of feces. And then the other thing is the noise."

City bylaw says it is investigating but adds there is no infraction for having bird feeders as long as the area is kept clean to prevent unwanted animals from accessing the food.

Neighbours say they have been complaining to the city since at least last year, and that cats and other creatures have also been feasting.