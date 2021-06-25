CALGARY -- First dose vaccine appointments in Calgary are going unclaimed, which has organizations hoping new pop-up clinics will reduce barriers for people looking to get their initial COVID-19 shot.

Four clinics in northeast Calgary will be offering first dose drop-in services this weekend, meaning appointments are not necessary.

On Friday, people can drop in to the Akram Jomaa Islamic Centre (2624 37 Ave. N.E) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. or the Baitun Nur Mosque (4353 54 Ave. N.E.) from 2:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the Somali Canadian Society of Calgary (3940 29 St. N.E.) will offer vaccines from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

On Sunday, the Dashmesh Culture Centre (135 Martindale Blvd. N.E.) will be offering first doses from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The pop-up clinics are a collaboration between the province, city, Alberta Health Services, and the Calgary East Zone Newcomers Collaborative with a goal of reducing potential barriers to vaccination that some may be facing, including language, scheduling, and digital literacy challenges.

The clinics will be offering vaccines on a first-come, first-served basis.