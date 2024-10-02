Tensions run high as Stampeders try to keep slim playoff hopes alive

These are tense times at McMahon Stadium.

At 4-9-1, the Calgary Stampeders are the worst team in the Canadian Football League and time is running out to secure a playoff spot.

Head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson is usually very composed when being interviewed by the media but on this day, he was asked whether he felt he was in the hot seat.

It hit a nerve.

"What do you want me to say about that?" Dickenson said.

"I'm f---ing here to work, so I really don't give a damn. I'm here to work. Speculate all you want, I'm here to work."

Can't worry about outside noise

Quarterback Jake Maier says you can't worry about whose job is on the line when you're preparing for such a big game.

The Stamps will look to keep their slim playoff hopes alive when they face the B.C. Lions on Friday night in Vancouver.

"The outside stuff and the outside speculation, all that stuff, that's more for you guys to talk about," he said.

"We understand the business we're in and we need to win games but again, that's every year and that's every week. So no, I wouldn't say that crosses our minds as a team at all."

Keep the focus on the game

For the Stamps to keep their playoff chances alive, they would need to win their remaining four games and hope for a lot of help.

But this is a team that is 0-5-1 in their past six games and they have yet to win a road game this season.

It's a daunting task, but Maier says there's no need to put any added pressure.

"Yes, we feel the urgency. No, we shouldn't feel any burdens in terms of, 'Oh man, if we don't do this,' and, 'What's going to happen?' That's just too much outside noise. You just have to execute when you're playing in these games."

Surprised they're in this situation

It's hard to believe the Stampeders are where they are this season.

Defensive lineman James Vaughters didn't think the season would play out like it has.

"If anybody was expecting to be where we are right now, I'd question their process and I'd question their dedication to what we have here," he said.

"I think everybody is trying to stay optimistic and trying to fight out of a deep hole."

The first step is Friday night in Vancouver.

Kickoff between the Stamps and Lions is a little after 8 p.m.